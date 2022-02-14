Covid-pass protesters en route for Brussels rally

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hundreds of cars, campervans and trucks are on their way to a protest against Covid regulations in Brussels today where Belgian officials have already banned a demonstration following a weekend attempt in Paris.

Around 1,300 vehicles from across France had arrived near the French border town of Lille by late Sunday, according to police.

Some protesters brandished French flags and chanted “We won’t give up” and “Freedom, freedom.”

The convey comes after 97 people were arrested at the weekend in Paris where thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on attempting to blockade the French capital. The demonstrators took aim at the “vaccine pass” required to enter restaurants, cafes and many other public venues across the country.

Belgian authorities have banned all demonstrations in the capital with “motorised vehicles” and said they had taken measures to prevent the blocking of the Brussels region.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo advised the demonstrators to abandon their plans to come to Brussels.

I say to those who come from abroad: look at the rules in Belgium. We never had rules that were too hard and we don’t have so many anymore. So complain at home.”

Checks are planned at the border and vehicles coming to the capital despite the ban will be diverted, Belgian authorities warned.

Brussels airport also advised travellers to take precautions on Monday and come by train for fear of blocking access routes.

The self-proclaimed “freedom convoy” is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers’ standoff with authorities in Canada over vaccine mandates.

Photo – A protester holds a banner reading ‘it is not right’ during a protest organized by the Netherlands in the Resistance action group on the Malieveld field, The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday. The action group has called on local demonstrators to gather in The Hague to protest against the government’s corona policy. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS