Covid-positive Belgian doctors asked to keep working if displaying no symptoms

A number doctors and nurses in the city of Liège, in Belgium ,who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been requested to keep working if they have no symptoms, the BBC has reported.

Several hospitals in the city of Liège have made the request as they struggled to keep up with a surge in coronavirus admissions.

One of the worst affected areas in Europe, hospitals in the city have started transferring patients elsewhere and cancelled all non-urgent surgery, and the situation is made worse by a shortage of staff.

A quarter of medical staff in Liège are reported to be in isolation with Covid-19, while another 10% of staff who have tested positive but are asymptomatic have been asked to continue working.

The president of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions, Dr Philippe Devos, said there is a risk of passing on the virus to patients but the hospital system could collapse within days if action is not taken.

One in three people tested are coming back positive with the virus in the eastern Belgian city.

via BBC

