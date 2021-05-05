UPDATED: COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

India’s entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday.

“Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self isolating,” a British official said.

“The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of COVID protocols, including daily testing of all delegates,” the British official said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

The delegation will be attempting to meet virtually, Pike added.

The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.

India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week’s summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar said on Wednesday he will join ongoing G7 meetings in London virtually after he was informed about exposure to people with possible coronavirus infection.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. “As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.”

Photo: People readjust the red carpet after if was blown out of place ahead of the arrival of the foreign ministers at the G7 Foreign and Development ministers meeting at Lancaster House in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

