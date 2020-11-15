Covuity and Rnaxcovi among those being considered for the coronavirus vaccine’s name

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the vaccine hailed the greatest scientific breakthrough in 100 years, there is no doubt the solution to the coronavirus pandemic will become a household name, just like Aspirin and even Viagra.

Although the pharmaceutical giants manufacturing it are determined to keep its name a closely guarded secret, the The Telegraph reported it can reveal the likely contenders after in-depth analysis of European and US trademark applications filed by BioNTech, the Germany-based company behind the vaccine.

In May – exactly one month after its human trials which have proven so successful began – there was a flurry of activity from lawyers hired by BioNTech, who specialise in protecting intellectual property and brands.

They began filing numerous applications to secure the names Covuity and Rnaxcovi worldwide. Both words refer to Covid 19, with the latter giving a nod to the unique scientific process which helps obtain immunity from the virus.

Pfizer, which is in partnership with BioNTech, is also named on domain name registrations applications for covuity.com, strongly suggesting the drug will be called Covuity.

It means lawyers for both companies have been working to protect the vaccine, currently known only by its scientific name BNT162b2, from counterfeiters and as a brand for nearly six months globally.

The very first application for Covuity was filed as an EU trademark on May 30, and listed on legal papers as a “vaccine for human use”.

The registration, which received no opposition, was approved earlier this month. It expires in 2030, when BioNTech can apply to renew it.

Read more via The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...