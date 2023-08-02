Credit rating: The shrinking ‘triple A’ club

Aug 2 (Reuters) – Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government’s top credit rating by a notch to ‘AA+’ sending jitters across global markets as investors assessed the impact from the move.

Here is a list of countries whose sovereign debt is still rated ‘AAA’ by at least two of the top three ratings agencies:

Country/rating agencyS&PFitchMoody’s
CanadaAAAAA+AAA
GermanyAAAAAAAAA
AustraliaAAAAAAAAA
SingaporeAAAAAAAAA
SwitzerlandAAAAAAAAA
DenmarkAAAAAAAAA
SwedenAAAAAAAAA
NorwayAAAAAAAAA
LuxembourgAAAAAAAAA
NetherlandsAAAAAAAAA

