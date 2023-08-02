Credit rating: The shrinking ‘triple A’ club

Aug 2 (Reuters) – Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government’s top credit rating by a notch to ‘AA+’ sending jitters across global markets as investors assessed the impact from the move.
Here is a list of countries whose sovereign debt is still rated ‘AAA’ by at least two of the top three ratings agencies:
|Country/rating agency
|S&P
|Fitch
|Moody’s
|Canada
|AAA
|AA+
|AAA
|Germany
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Australia
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Singapore
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Switzerland
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Denmark
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Sweden
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Norway
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Luxembourg
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA
|Netherlands
|AAA
|AAA
|AAA