Croatia earthquake aftermath

Anadolu – A number of people in quake-hit Petrinja of Croatia have spent the night outside at cars and tents after many buildings were destroyed by the earthquake.

The death toll from Tuesday’s 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Croatian capital Zagreb has risen to seven, said officials.

The earthquake struck the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak region at 1319GMT, some 51 kilometers (31.7 miles) southeast of the capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that seven people have died so far.

Following the quake, at least 16 aftershocks of various magnitudes were reported in Petrinja, according to the Croatian Seismological Service.

Noting that At least six people were seriously injured and 20 lightly, the ministry added their thoughts are with the families of the victims and injured.

Earlier, Darinko Dumbovic, the mayor of Petrinja, said a 12-year-old girl was killed in the earthquake and many people were injured.

Noting they were expecting aftershocks after the first earthquakes, he added “we never thought that there might be a more severe earthquake.”

“We have been going through terrible things for two days,” he said.

The earthquake victim, Marica Pavlovic, who was afraid to enter her house, said:

“There are cracks in our walls. Everything in the house was damaged. We are waiting for damage assessment officers. We didn’t sleep at all last night.”

President Zoran Milanovic also said that this was a horror and a tragedy.

He assured that the city will be rebuilt with EU financial aid.

He also added that emotionally, no one will be able to compensate people.

Following the deadly incident, the Croatian government held an extraordinary meeting. Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said financial aid will be given to the damaged towns as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said they are ready to help Croatia.

Turkey also conveyed its condolences to Croatia over the earthquake.

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sympathized with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic and said Turkey is ready to provide search and rescue teams and all the help that may be needed.

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Turkey shares the pain of our Croatian friends and are sending our condolences to the people of Croatia and to those who lost their loved ones during the earthquake.

Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support for the people of Croatia, the statement added.

On Monday, two earthquakes with magnitudes 5.2 and 4.9 rocked the capital and several central towns in Croatia.

In March, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Zagreb, killing one person and injuring 27 others.

