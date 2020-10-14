Croatia reports record new daily COVID-19 infections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatia’s health authorities reported 748 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a daily record, with the capital Zagreb also registering a record of 211 new cases.

The previous record of 542 new cases was reported a week ago.

Since the pandemic began Croatia, a country of around 4 million people, has had 21,741 cases with 334 deaths. Currently there are 3,210 active cases, or around 1,000 more than a week ago.

From this week, Croatia tightened measures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing face masks is obligatory indoors in public places, bars and restaurants must close at midnight with restrictions on the number of customers permitted, and organisers of public gatherings of more than 50 people must seek approval at least five days in advance.

