Crypto network Wormhole hit with possible $320 mln hack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Feb 3 (Reuters) – Hackers may have possibly stolen roughly $320 million worth of cryptocurrency from decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain networks after a communication channel linking them was breached.

Wormhole, which builds bridges between blockchains, facilitating transfers of any kind of information from one network to another, including Solana, tweeted on Wednesday that the network was “exploited” for 120,000 units of a cryptocurrency called wETH.

The wormhole network was exploited for 120k wETH.



ETH will be added over the next hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1. More details to come shortly.



We are working to get the network back up quickly. Thanks for your patience. — Wormhole🌪 (@wormholecrypto) February 2, 2022

So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save – usually in cryptocurrencies – while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks.

Wormhole has fixed the vulnerability in its system, it said in a follow-up tweet early on Thursday, but was still working to get the network back up.

The vulnerability has been patched.



We are working to get the network back up as soon as possible. — Wormhole🌪 (@wormholecrypto) February 3, 2022

wETH is priced at nearly $2,649 apiece, according to trading platform Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/price/weth.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)