CSP fined after failing to report suspected financial crime / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 December 2021

Morning Briefing

CSP fined after failing to report suspected financial crime

Malta’s AML regulator, the FIAU, has fined a corporate service provider €60,000 for failing to report suspected tax evasion and money laundering by its clients. In a public notice, the FIAU said RGN Malta had failed in its duties to flag suspicious transactions to the anti-money laundering unit. The FIAU noted from one particular customer file analysed that RGN Malta had reasonable grounds to suspect the transactions being carried out involving a company in Singapore were connected to money-laundering and tax evasion. In a separate case involving the same company, the FIAU found there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the real owner of a company was hiding behind a third party.

MUT to meet health authorities on school re-opening

The MUT has revealed that a meeting has been scheduled at the turn of the year with health authorities to consider the re-opening of schools in January. In an interview of the national broadcaster, MUT President Marco Bonnici said that “the health authorities have to take the ultimate decision about what will happen in January and maybe we will know what will happen next.” Mr Bonnici said that educators are prepared for everything as they have been in previous years, while noting that the number of cases over the last few days are of concern because this affects education, those who are in quarantine, and positive cases in schools.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 832 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 78 recovered. This means there are now 6,519 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta, 83 requiring hospitalisation.