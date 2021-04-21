CureVac’s shot ready in Europe by May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The COVID-19 vaccine by German biotech firm CureVac candidate should be “ready” in Europe by the end of May, while Europe’s medicines agency finish its assessment of Russia’s Sputnik in June, the head of Italy’s medicine agency AIFA said on Wednesday.

“With CureVac we are at a very good stage, we expect it to be registered in Europe and (be) hopefully ready by the end of May,” AIFA’s Director Nicola Magrini told Italy’s Radio 24.

“EMA has an ongoing rolling review, we expect it will be assessed in June,” he added.

Photo: A view of a logo of biopharmaceutical company CureVac at the main building in Tuebingen, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

