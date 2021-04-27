Cyprus moves to full lockdown as hospital admissions soar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cyprus has started a new lockdown again in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus on the island and contain hospital admissions.

The country adopted a curfew from 9 pm until 5 am. Only one trip outside is allowed per person per day, for which the person has to notify authorities through SMS.

Unvaccinated members of the public will be allowed to attend mass in church courtyards but will have to be seated and observe social distancing and other health protocols. With the exception of Holy Saturday, all other church services will end by 8.30pm to allow people enough time to go home before the 9pm curfew.

Also on all other days, church and other forms of religious worship in religious places will be performed without the presence of worshippers. Religious ceremonies (weddings, christenings, funerals) can be held with a maximum of 10 persons are allowed. The presence of worshippers in places of religious worship is permitted for the purpose of individual prayer and with a maximum number of 10 persons present at the same time.

Meetings, public gatherings or social events, irrespective of venue (private or public spaces), indoors or outdoors (e.g. squares, dams, picnic areas, marinas) have been prohibited. All restuarants, cafes, pubs and bars have been closed with the exception of take away.

via Cyprus Mail

