Cyprus police arrest man with knife at entrance to Pope mass venue

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police in Cyprus arrested a man carrying a knife who attempted to gain access to an outdoor stadium where Pope Francis was performing mass in the capital Nicosia, a police official said.

A second security source, requesting anonymity, said the knife appeared to be ‘for personal use’ and appeared unrelated to the presence of the Pope in Cyprus. The man, thought to be from Nigeria, was being questioned.

“During a search at the entrance to GSP (Stadium) a 43-year-old foreign national was arrested, with a knife in his possession,” the police official said.

The Pope is on a three-day visit to the island.

On the second day of his visit to Cyprus, Pope Francis meets with the Holy Synod of the Cypriot Orthodox Church. During his address, the Pope underlined the common bonds between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches and his desire to deepen ecumenical dialogue, taking as his model St Barnabas.

Pope Francis in his meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades, local Authorities, Civil Society, and the Diplomatic Corps, praised the island nation as “a crossroads of civilizations” and highlighting the nation’s long history of welcoming people to its land, and the key role it has played given its geographic location between west and east, while favouring peaceful coexistence and welcome to other peoples.

Via Reuters and Vatican News

Photo – Pope Francis (C) leads the Holy Mass in the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, 03 December 2021. The pontiff started a three-day visit to the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, before traveling to Greece on 04 December, where he will stay until 06 December. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO