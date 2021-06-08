Czech jobless rate drops to 3.9% in May, vacancies near pre-COVID high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Czech unemployment rate fell to 3.9% of the workforce in May, from 4.1% and showing a deeper drop than expected, as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased and workers returned to hospitality and service jobs, the Labour Ministry said on Monday.

The overall number of unemployed people fell to 285,822 in May from 297,876 in April. The number of job vacancies rose in May to 346,604 from 343,407 in the previous month, moving closer to a high of over 351,000 seen in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy.

Photo: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on almost abandoned Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK