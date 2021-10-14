Czech opposition groups plan coalition agreement by November 8

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Czech opposition groups that won a combined majority in a lower house election last weekend will aim to have a coalition agreement ready to sign by Nov. 8 when the new parliament is set to meet, a party leader said.

Petr Fiala, leader of the Together coalition which defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party, said he had requested a meeting with President Milos Zeman but had no determined time.

Zeman was taken to hospital over the weekend, and Fiala told a briefing he had no update on the president’s health.

Photo – Petr Fiala (C), the leader of Civic Party (ODS) and Together’s (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister, speaks at a press conference at the SPOLU movement election event in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/STRINGER