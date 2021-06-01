Czech police recommend charging president in fraud case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Czech police recommended for a second time on Monday that Prime Minister Andrej Babis should be indicted over fraud involving European Union subsidies.

Prosecutors in Prague said they had received the results of the updated police investigation into Babis’ alleged involvement in the US$2 million fraud. They now have to decide whether to file charges against him or dismiss them.

Police already recommended the same two years ago but a prosecutor decided to drop the case. That decision was later overturned by the country’s chief prosecutor, Pavel Zeman, who said that it was premature and that there was not enough evidence to either press or drop the charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the prosecution might finish the reevaluation of the case. The file has 34,000 pages.