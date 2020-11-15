Czech Republic reports decline in the number of COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Czech Republic has reported a further decline in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths from daily highs seen in early November.

But the country remains among the hardest hit in Europe during this second wave of the pandemic.

Health ministry data showed 4,199 new cases were reported on Saturday, down by more than 3,500 from the same day a week earlier, amid tough lockdown measures, with 132 new fatalities, which includes revisions to previous days.

The total number of cases in the country of 10.7 million since the start of the pandemic now stands at 458,229. The death toll stands at 6,058, a tenfold increase since late September.

