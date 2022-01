Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Czech Republic reported 28,469 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic reached the country of 10.7 million in March 2020.

The number reported for Tuesday is more than double the 12,371 cases reported for the same day last week.

Photo – A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK