Czech Republic starts lifting Covid restrictions

A boy performs himself antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021.

The Czech government closed all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since 01 March 2021. Pupils must be tested by antigen tests for COVID-19 two times a week and wear protective face masks.

The Czech Republic’s state of emergency and the associated ban for people to move outside their home districts ended at midnight from Sunday to Monday, alongside the scrapping of a night curfew and a partial reopening of schools.

The Czech Republic reported its lowest daily tally of new Covid-19 cases since September today.

The central European country was badly hit by the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Czech government appears to have managed to slow the spread of infections by imposing its toughest lockdown yet.

