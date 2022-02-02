Czech Republic’s daily tally of COVID cases at record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 57,195 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, its highest daily tally since the coronavirus pandemic started, amid the spread of the Omicron variant, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry also reported 9,775 cases of suspected re-infections in the country of 10.7 million. Hospital admissions were steady at 2,653, the ministry said on Wednesday, well below previous peaks.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Photo – A man wearing a mask walks past a souvenirs shop in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK