D-Day for Steward’s hospital concession as judgement looms / Malta News Briefing -Friday 24 February 2023

Morning Briefing

D-Day for Steward’s hospital concession

Court is expected today to deliver an imporant judgement on the validity of the government’s €60 million deal to privatise the St Luke’s, Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals. The case dates back to 2018, when it was filed by Adrian Delia, then leader of the Opposition, in a bid to force the cancellation of the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement on the basis that the concessionaire, Vitals Global Healthcare and their heirs in title, Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled their contractual obligations. Dr Delia had argued that the contract itself – one of the most controversial for Labour – was vitiated because, he claimed, Vitals were in talks with the government before the tender process had even started. (Maltatoday).



US interest in citizenship scheme on the increase

Wealthy Americans have become increasingly interested in acquiring foreign citizenship, including from Malta, according to Henley & Partners. Henley’s managing partner, Mehdi Kadiri, says in the report that the most sought-after options in Europe by Americans are the residence programme in Portugal followed by the citizenship scheme in Malta. Kadiri said Henley & Partners received the most enquiries from US citizens on record in 2022, a 447 per cent increase from 2019. However, Portugal has since decided to terminate this programme, leaving Malta as the only country to sell passports. Data published in Parliament earlier this month shows that a total of 1,532 main applicants have become Maltese citizens under the scheme, according to figures tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri this month. (Times of Malta)

Incubation centre inaugurated at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village

An Incubation Centre has been inaugurated at the Ta’ Qali Village of Crafts, providing space for several classrooms and workshops for school children to learn about traditional Maltese crafts and where local and foreign artisans can share their skills. Minister for the Economy, European Funds and the Arts Silvio Schembri, said that “with the inauguration of the Incubation Centre, we are one step closer to offering a complete experience at the Ta’ Qali Village of Crafts, not only for tourists but also for Maltese families who can spend a day exploring various traditional crafts. It was a pleasure to see students attending workshops in this building, which will serve to introduce our youngsters to traditional Maltese crafts.” (The Malta Independent)

Inflation, umemployment drop

Fresh NSO data has shown hat Malta’s annual inflation in January dropped to 6.8%, the third lowest in the EU. The NSO reported that the largest upward impact on annual inflation in January was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages index. Separate data provided by Jobsplus shows that in January, the number of people who were registering for employment went down by 45, bringing it down to 1,072, when compared to the same time last year. (TVM)

