Daily UK Covid Cases can soar to 100,000 – Covid is not over – UK Health Minister

The Independent (UK) reports Health Minister Sajid Javid saying that the daily coronavirus cases could rise as high as 100,000 a day this winter.

He added that the pandemic was not over, the health secretary said, stressing that the darker evenings and colder weather of winter were perfect conditions for Covid-19 to spread.

With regards to hospital admissions, he said that the UK is now approaching 1,000 a day and that deaths were “still sadly over 100 a day”.

With winter ahead, “we can’t blow it now”, Mr Javid said, outlining plans to strengthen the government’s vaccination programme.

“We’re looking closely at the data, and we won’t be implementing our plan B of contingency measures at this point, but will be staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities,” he told a news conference.

