Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A damaged Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed back on Earth on Tuesday, three months after a coolant leak was detected on the craft while it was docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometres from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia’s space launch programme.

The passengerless Soyuz MS-22 crew ship undocked from the station at 5:57am ET today and will land in Kazakhstan less than two hours later. More… https://t.co/4KiXKE0lSB pic.twitter.com/pYOVGt3qTU — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 28, 2023

The capsule’s landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first