Dance music events awakening in Netherlands

Techno fans dance during the performance of DJ Reinier Zonneveld during the techno event Awakenings, at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 15 October 2021 (issued 16 October 2021). With his solo performance, Zonneveld gave the first techno show ever in the indoor arena Ziggo Dome.

EPA-EFE/KIPPA PAUL BERGEN