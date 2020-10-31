Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery: ‘One of the true greats of cinema’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Daniel Craig paid tribute to the late Sean Connery from one 007 to another.

The original James Bond star, 90, died overnight in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas, his family told the BBC. A cause of death was not given.

“His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family,” a rep for the actor told PEOPLE. “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

British actor/cast member Daniel Craig arrives for the premiere of ‘Spectre’ in Berlin, Germany, 28 October 2015 (reissued 05 March 2020). According to media reports, the release of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ has been delayed from April to November 2020, due to the spread of coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JOERG

After hearing of Connery’s death, Craig, who has played James Bond in the popular franchise since 2005, honored the iconic actor, who first played the role on screen in 1962. “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig, 52, said in a statement.

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style,” Craig continued. “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.”

