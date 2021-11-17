Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to star in TV special 20 years on from first film

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The original cast of the Harry Potter series including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to reunite for a TV special 20 years after the first film screened.

HBO Max said the Return to Hogwarts will be released on 1 January 2022 – making a magical start to the New Year.

The trio will join American filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the films and explore their creation in depth.

However, the creator of Harry Potter, author JK Rowling, does not appear to be joining them for the milestone.

The special was announced exactly 20 years on from the US release of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, on 16 November 2001.

Photo – (L-R) British actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe appear on the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince’ by British director David Yates in Leicester Square, London, Britain, 07 July 2009. EPA/JONATHAN BRADY

