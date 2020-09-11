Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Danske Bank suspends debt collection from 17,000 customers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danske Bank will stop collecting debt from 17,000 customers after it found that it had collected outdated or excessive debt since 2004 due to errors in its IT system, the bank said late on Thursday.

“To further minimise the risk of overcollection of debt, Danske Bank will suspend approximately 17,000 customers’ debt collection cases until they have been recalculated as part of the ongoing efforts to remediate the identified errors in our debt collection system,” the bank said in a statement.

This month, Denmark’s financial watchdog launched an investigation into how Danske Bank wrongly collected debt from up to 106,000 customers.

Danske Bank is currently reviewing all potential cases to ensure customers are fully compensated.
