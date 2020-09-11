Danske Bank suspends debt collection from 17,000 customers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danske Bank will stop collecting debt from 17,000 customers after it found that it had collected outdated or excessive debt since 2004 due to errors in its IT system, the bank said late on Thursday.

“To further minimise the risk of overcollection of debt, Danske Bank will suspend approximately 17,000 customers’ debt collection cases until they have been recalculated as part of the ongoing efforts to remediate the identified errors in our debt collection system,” the bank said in a statement.

This month, Denmark’s financial watchdog launched an investigation into how Danske Bank wrongly collected debt from up to 106,000 customers.

Danske Bank is currently reviewing all potential cases to ensure customers are fully compensated.

Like this: Like Loading...