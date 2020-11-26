Danske lays off 257 employees in cost-cutting plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Danske Bank on Thursday laid off 257 employees and granted another 261 a voluntary redundancy agreement as the lender continues previously announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs.
“We are undertaking a major transformation to adapt to the structural changes that are happening in the financial sector,” Head of Human Resources Karsten Breum said in a statement.
“That requires us to reduce costs significantly and, sadly, we cannot avoid layoffs.”
Main Photo: Exterior view on the Danske Bank in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Jens Noergaard Larsen
