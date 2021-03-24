Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers should not be pardoned, family insists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio should not be granted a presidential pardon, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family has insisted. The family recalled that full justice can only be served if Daphne’s killers receive the punishment that fits the perpetrators’ crime, the murder of a mother by criminals who were willing to blow up her family with her to make sure she is killed.

They said that in order that full justice prevails, past criminal acts should not be used so that criminals “buy” their freedom from justice for a murder.

In another chapter of the continuously evolving saga, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio have written to President George Vella requesting a pardon in return for naming a former minister who was a “mastermind” in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement the family said that “crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given too much for that”.

Like this: Like Loading...