Daphne Foundation calls for fresh charges against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi

The family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have called for charges against against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, the extradition of Cheng Chen and for action against advisory firm Accenture – Cheng Chen’s employer and a consultant on the part-sale of Malta’s state energy company to Chinese state-owned enterprise Shanghai Electric Power in 2013.

The call came after revelations released on Monday afternoon by Reuters and Times of Malta.

The foundation reminded that five years ago Daphne Caruana Galizia reported that a criminal entanglement of political and illicit business interests, that stretches across the world, sat at the heart of Malta’s government led by Joseph Muscat, and once again, her reporting was confirmed.

