Daphne was becoming irrelevant – former PM Muscat claims / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 14 July 2022

Morning Briefing

Malta given dismal rating by expats

Malta has obtained a dismal rating in a survey of living conditions for foreigners, with the ranking negatively affected by the state of the environment, even though the people were praised for their friendliness. The Expat Insider survey for 2022 was conducted by the InterNations global expat network among expatriates living in more than 50 countries. The categories were: quality of life, ease of setting in, working abroad, personal finance, and expat essentials. Only 9 out of 52 countries obtained a rating worse then Malta.

Daphne was becoming irrelevant – former PM

Daphne Caruana Galizia was becoming “irrelevant” at the time she was killed, according to former PM Joseph Muscat. The ex-PM made this statement, which as expected drew several reactions, particularly on social platforms during an interview with a Reuters journalist. “She was killed at a time when she was, at least in my mind, becoming irrelevant,” he said. “Government had survived her most virulent onslaught so for me personally it was almost a time of sitting back, taking the popcorn out and enjoying the show. And then she gets killed”. Muscat said that with her death, he knew people would assume all her stories were true.

EC rule of law report finds Maltese justice system has deteroriated

The efficiency of the Maltese justice system has continued to deteriorate, a report drawn up by the European Commission has found. The yearly rule of law report says that the duration of litigious civil and commercial cases at first instance further increased (550 days), showing an increasing trend since 2017. The duration of these proceedings in appeal was also very long (838 days) in 2020, though a small decrease since 2019 is observed. The average length of money laundering cases remained particularly long in 2020 (over 1310 days), even if it decreased compared to 2019.