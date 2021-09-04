Dark-web weapons case to be heard behind closed doors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Magistrate Nadine Lia granted a request by the prosecution to hear the case against Yorgen Fenech, accused of buying weapons and ammunition on the dark web, behind closed doors.

Another story reports that the New Hope Scheme announced by the government this week will start accepting applications from Monday. The initiative provides public guarantees on life insurance allowing persons with past health conditions to take home loans.

