Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse, the man who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” Bowington Management tweeted.

The British weightlifter and bodybuilder became a film icon for his physical portrayal of the famous lead villain in the science fiction franchise, with the character’s voice being performed by American actor James Earl Jones.

Main Photo: British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars movie trilogy. EPA/SUSANNA SAEZ

