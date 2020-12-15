David G. Curmi appointed Air Malta Executive Chairman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ministry for Finance and Employment announced the appointment of Mr David G. Curmi as the new Executive Chairperson of Air Malta.

The appointment will be effective from the 1st of January, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Mr Curmi brings with him years of experience leading public and private entities. He currently serves as CEO of MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. and sits on the boards of a number of companies, including MAPFRE Middlesea p.l.c., MIDI p.l.c., Plaza Centres p.l.c. and Growth Investments Ltd.

He is also Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the National Development and Social Fund and a member of the Board of the Doctoral School at the University of Malta. Formerly, Mr Curmi was President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, as well as the Chairperson of TradeMalta Ltd. He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of the United Kingdom and a Chartered Insurer.

Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana said, “Air Malta is facing a number of major challenges which were exacerbated due to Covid-19. I believe Mr Curmi can bring about a fresh impetus to the airline in order to consolidate the areas where it has performed, and improve the areas where it hasn’t. Air Malta is a key strategic asset for our country, it employs hundreds of people and is crucial to our connectivity needs as an island. That is why we want to see it grow stronger, and I believe Mr Curmi can help achieve this aim.”

The Ministry thanked outgoing Chairperson Mr Charles Mangion for his work at the airline during his tenure.​

