David Xuereb appointed MCESD Chairman / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 10 January 2022

Morning Briefing

David Xuereb appointed MCESD Chairman

David Xuereb has been appointed chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development. Mr Xuereb, who becomes the seventh chairman of the group, was appointed following consultation with social partners. Xuereb, an architect by profession, served as president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise and has managed established companies during his career where he was entrusted with major projects both in Malta and abroad. (The Times of Malta)

Miriam Dalli says she acted on Birzebbuga foul smells

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said that she acted immediately on the foul smells from the Birzebbuga tuna plant. In comments to the press, she said that entities under her remit have carried out regular spot checks to ensure issues of a foul-smelling odour are addressed. “Since the plant started operating, there were a number of complaints, and we ensured that entities, including entities which fall under my remit like the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) and the Water Services Corporation are addressing the issues,” she argued. (Maltatoday)

Care workers in private sector should get in-work benefit, GWU says

Care workers who work in the private sector with atypical working conditions should also be eligible to the in-work benefit, the General Workers Union (GWU) has argued. The union said that government’s policy is aimed at incentivising people to work and increase their income. The in-work benefit is aimed to assist couples and single parents who are in a gainful occupation and have children under the age of 23 years, who are still dependent and living with them. (Newsbook)

