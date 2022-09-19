Day of Mourning, President in London for Queen’s Funeral – Malta News Briefing – Monday 19 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

President Vella in London for Queen’s funeral

President of Malta George Vella, accompanied by Mrs Miriam Vella is in London attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey later today. While the President is in London, Professor Frank Bezzina is serving as Acting President of Malta. Malta is holding a day of mourning today, with flags on government buildings flying at half mast.

Low supply of nurses despite significant investment in UK course

Just 38 new nurses graduated in two years from an MCAST course in which government has invested more than 250,000 euro every year which it paid to a British University. MCAST offers the degree programme in nursing studies in conjunction with Newcastle’s Northumbria University. This does not include the Maltese lecturers’ salaries. The Times of Malta has revealed that the collaboration, which has been ongoing for five years, has seen the national coffers pay in excess of €1.3 million. (Times of Malta)

Magistrate Joe Mifsud assigned income tax cases

Magistrate Joe Mifsud will not take any new cases in the Gozo court as he was instead assigned income tax cases in a reshuffle by the Chief Justice. Mifsud, who spent a lengthy time on the sidelines due to health issues, has also been assigned a third of all legal assistance cases over and above new and pending income tax cases which were previously presided by Magistrate Leonard Caruana. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first