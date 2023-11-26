Reading Time: 2 minutes

Brussels Airlines cabin crew have called off their strike scheduled for 1, 2 and 3 December after a labour agreement was found between management and unions, the Belga News Agency reported.

Brussels Airlines cabin crew will not lay off work in December after all. That is what the unions and management agreed on Saturday, says Olivier Van Camp of the socialist union BBTK. According to him, the management has put a “serious proposal” on the table. Staff will be consulted during the next month, he adds.

Brussels Airlines cabin crew would have gone on strike on 1, 2 and 3 December, the French-language Christian union CNE reported last Thursday.

The company is accused of not respecting several collective agreements, the union said. The strike notice was submitted by the joint union front, but it soon became clear that certain unions were willing to give management more negotiating room.

New talks on Saturday have now led to an agreement between Brussels Airlines staff and management, with cabin crews deciding to not strike in December, reports Olivier Van Camp of the socialist union BBTK. This was important for the company because the holidays and holiday period are then just around the corner, and the unions understood that, he says.

According to Van Camp, the management put a “serious and bulky proposal” on the table with financial guarantees and agreements on working conditions, rest and guaranteed income in case of illness. The staff will be consulted on this in the course of December.

For Brussels Airlines pilots, who on Wednesday submitted a strike notice for action from 11 December, a reconciliation meeting will take place on Monday.

Via The Brussels Times

