Deals by Spain’s Socialists to clinch another term

By Natalia Siniawski and Jesus Calero

The deal struck between Catalan separatist party Junts and Spain’s Socialists on Thursday paves the way for the investiture of Pedro Sanchez as prime minister, clearing one of the last hurdles for his bid to garner a parliamentary majority.

A July 23 general election resulted in a political stalemate when the centre-right People’s Party and far-right Vox failed to win the outright majority most polls had predicted, leaving separatist and regionalist parties from Catalonia and the Basque Country in a position of influence.

Below are the agreements reached by Sanchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) with its prospective allies in the lower house for the investiture vote that online media outlet Eldiario.es reported was set to take place on Nov. 15 and 16:

SUMAR (UNITE) – 31 SEATS

The left-wing party led by acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz looks set to remain the junior partner in a coalition with PSOE. Its main demand is the reduction of the working week to 37.5 hours from the current 40, without any changes to workers’ pay.

The parties running Spain’s caretaker government also agreed to expand a windfall tax for banks and large energy firms, while all companies would be taxed an effective 15% rate on their accounting profit.

Other measures include phasing out some short domestic flights whenever rail alternatives are available, raising the minimum wage, boosting affordable housing and universal pre-school education for children under the age of three.

JUNTS PER CATALUNYA (TOGETHER FOR CATALONIA) – SEVEN SEATS

Junts, which advocates for the northeastern region’s independence from Madrid, has agreed to back Sanchez’s premiership in exchange for a blanket amnesty for people involved in the Catalan separatist movement between 2012 and 2023, including those who participated in a failed attempted at secession in 2017.

The pact also aims to promote Catalonia’s participation in the European Union and other international organisations.

ESQUERRA REPUBLICANA DE CATALUNYA (REPUBLICAN LEFT OF CATALONIA) – SEVEN SEATS

Centre-left Catalan party ERC, which also seeks the region’s independence, wants Madrid to write off up to 15 billion euros ($16.08 billion) of Catalonia’s debt.

Another key demand is the transfer of the local train service, Rodalies, to Catalonia’s regional government. In addition, ERC has advocated for the amnesty bill sought by Junts.

EUSKAL HERRIA BILDU (BASQUE COUNTRY UNITE) – SIX SEATS

The leftist pro-Basque independence party EH Bildu has said it will back the Socialist leader, but avoided attaching any conditions to its support.

PARTIDO NACIONALISTA VASCO (BASQUE NATIONALIST PARTY) – FIVE SEATS

The PNV is still in talks with PSOE and has yet to reach a definitive agreement, although it has signalled it will vote for Sanchez in exchange for economic concessions.

BLOCO NACIONALISTA GALEGO (GALICIAN NATIONALIST BLOC) – ONE SEAT

The BNG has asked to extend paternity and maternity leaves to 20 weeks from the current 16.

Its deal with PSOE also seeks the increase of discounts for regular users of the AP-9 toll motorway and a comprehensive plan for the modernisation of Galicia’s rail network.

($1 = 0.9331 euros)

