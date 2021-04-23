Death of over 100 migrants off Libya – Italy, Malta and Libya were immediately alerted – Frontex

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Once again, criminal gangs have crammed desperate people onto an unseaworthy boat in terrible weather conditions and pushed them overboard, putting profits above life.”

More than 100 migrants drowned off the coast of Libya. Francesco Creazzo of Sos Mediterranee who reconstructed the tragic events when Alarm Phone launched the alert “to the authorities and the Ocean Viking” about three boats in danger: one with 40 people, “never traced”, and two inflatable boats with between 100 and 120 people on board each.

Frontex, in a note wrote that “the agency reports that it “immediately alerted the national rescue centres in Italy, Malta and Libya, as required by international law” and had “issued several distress calls on the emergency marine radio channel to alert all ships in the vicinity. the critical situation and bad weather “.

Alessandro, Search and Rescue team member on the Ocean Viking, wrote “For more than 24 hours, the Ocean Viking chased fates at sea, those of two boats in distress, far away from each other.

We found no trace of the first and can only hope that it has either returned to land or reached safety.

The second one we tried to reach through a storm, through a night with waves of six metres.

I have no trouble admitting that I spent a few hours in the bathroom, vomiting. The promethazine, the dimenhydrinate, and half of the last three years spent at sea were not enough. I was exhausted, dehydrated, I hardly managed to get back into bed, and all that while I was protected by a ship like a mighty lady of the sea that weighs thousands of tons.

Dry knocks on the keel, objects falling over in the cabins.

Outside, somewhere in those same waves, a dinghy carrying 120 people. Or 100, or 130. We will never know, because they are all dead.

We resumed our search at dawn, together with three merchant ships, without coordination or help from any States. If an airplane had crashed in the same area, the navies of half of Europe would have been there, but they were just migrants, soil for the Mediterranean cemetery, for whom it is pointless to run, and indeed we were left alone.

In the afternoon, a Frontex airplane spotted the wreck of the dinghy. As we approached it, it was floating in a sea of corpses. Literally. There was little left of the boat, and of the people, not even the names are left.

Powerless, we held a minute’s silence, to be echoed on land. Things must change, people must know.”

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...