Death threats to Italian PM Meloni

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has received death threats ahead of her visit Thursday to a crime-ridden town near Naples that has hit the headlines again for an alleged gang rape, with social media posters unhappy at the government’s phase-out of the citizenship wage (RdC) minimum income benefit saying she would be well advised not to visit an area that holds the record for RdC recipients.

Meloni is visiting Caivano to show solidarity and follow up on government pledges to clean up the drug-filled streets after two young cousins, variously reported to range in age from 11 to 13, were allegedly raped by six youths last month.

Among the social media messages for the premier Wednesday was from a woman in Naples who wrote: “I’d advise you stay at home, they’re raring mad, 160,000 families without the RdC and without any money to spend. Are you sure you’ll return home?”.

Another poster said local residents should “greet the fishwife Meloni with rotten tomatoes for having stripped the RdC from that bracket of people that lives precariously in those areas”.

Another said he hoped “you leave with a few dents so that you understand the trouble you’ve caused”.

Politicians of all stripes voiced solidarity with the premier for the threats.

Via ANSA

