“Deeply impressed by the love of football witnessed here in Malta” – Nicolo Sarti, Juventus Academy Head Coach

“We are deeply impressed by the love of football that we have witnessed here in Malta over the past few weeks. All participating children will take home some important lessons from this camp and whilst some of them may end up doing great things in their footballing life, we are confident that all children have learnt values that will strengthen their character in the next stages of their lives.”

This was stated by Nicolo Sarti, Juventus Academy Head Coach at the end of a successful five-day training camp hosted this week by the Juventus Academy which was attended by 120 boys and girls from all over Malta.

The Academy, brought to Malta thanks to its local partners Pater Group, focused on the technical, tactical and emotional development of the footballing youngsters.

Francesca Mamo, on behalf of Pater Group, said she was delighted to see the beaming faces of so many young footballers and their parents: “I am sure this will be the first of many training camps by Juventus in Malta: the feedback we received by both participants and Juventus themselves is amazing. Moreover, throughout this week, we had so many parents asking us about the organisation of similar events so as from today, we’re back to work to make this happen again!”

She also expressed thanks to those entities which backed the event, despite the challenges that all businesses faced in the past months. The Juventus training camp has found the kind support and sponsorship from Anchovy, VisitMalta.com, Elmo Insurance, Corinthia St George’s Bay, Singular and Jeep.

The Juventus Head Coach also had words of appreciation for the organisation of the event: “I am very pleased to say that we have found a very smooth working environment, allowing us to concentrate even more on the technical elements of the camp and give the utmost attention to the kids who ultimately were the focal point and the protagonists of our project.”

