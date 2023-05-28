Defeat would leave Russia brutal and vindictive even if Putin ‘disappeared’, says RAF chief

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Defeat in its war against Ukraine would leave Russia “vindictive” and “brutal” and posing a threat to Nato countries, the outgoing head of the RAF said.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told the Telegraph that Russia’s air force, surface navy and submarine force are a threat to Britain and Nato.

He warned its threat could even get worse if the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was ousted.

Earlier this month, US General Christopher Cavoli, the head of his country’s European Command, said despite major losses to the army as a result of the war in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces were still largely intact and remained a significant threat.

“It’s very easy to look and to think that the Russian military has collapsed or is in dire trouble, but in fact, it’s been uneven,” said Gen Cavoli during a security conference in Tallinn, Estonia.

“The ground forces are greatly eroded. They have run into big problems [but] the navy has lost almost nothing, cyber has lost nothing, space lost nothing.

“How long will it take to rebuild? The question is, how long will it take to rebuild to do what? They’re capable of doing things today.”

PHOTO: A Russian man stands in front of poster advertising military conscription shows a Russian soldier and a slogan ‘Join yourself’ installed in the street in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

