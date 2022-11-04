Degiorgio brothers request Caruana Galizia case retrial / Malta News Briefing – Friday 4 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Degiorgio brothers request Caruana Galizia case retrial

In an extraordinary development on Thursday afternoon, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio have filed a court appeal demanding a retrial in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, just over a fortnight after pleading guilty. They claimed that their last-minute admission was prompted by a lack of equality of arms, a right that means a fair balance is struck between both parties in a criminal case. Their submission was signed by lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri.

Deiulemar case causes BOV loss

Bank of Valletta Group reportied a loss before tax for the year to date amounting to €55.7 million. Excluding the effect of the settlement of the Deiulemar claim in May this year, the nine-month profit amounted to €47.8 million, up by 3% compared to the same period last year. BOV Chairman Dr Gordon Cordina stated that these results continue to show the bank’s progress, with increased revenue a testament to the effort being made to continue steering the Group along the right path. These results once again indicate that the Bank’s performance remains strong across its core activities.

Government launches gender mainstream strategy

Government has launched the first national strategy and action plan on gender mainstreaming. Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said the strategy sought to eliminate all forms of structural discrimination which still distinguishes between the sexes. The strategy is based on eight main strategic objectives, which include the introduction of gender mainstreaming in the working world, and the fields of health and education. An inter-ministerial committee will be set up in order to carry out joint work between all the ministries concerned. (The Malta Independent)

