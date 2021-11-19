Delta mulls investment in Italy’s ITA – paper

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines is considering buying a stake in state-owned Italian carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) to boost its presence in the European market, daily La Repubblica reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The paper mentioned an initial “prudent sounding out” on behalf of Delta, without mentioning any details.

The American airline could not immediately be reached for a comment.

ITA took off last month https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/alitalia-dies-after-75-turbulent-years-hands-over-ita-2021-10-14 with 52 jets and 2,800 employees after its much bigger but bankrupt predecessor Alitalia was wound up after years of financial losses and failed rescue attempts.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Himani Sarkar)