Demarcation between majority and minority Unions should be respected – MEA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Employers’ Association stated that there is a clear demarcation line between the rights of a recognised union which represents the majority of employees in a workplace, and those of a union that does not. The Association specified that such a demarcation does not, and should not infringe on the freedom of association, whereby employees can decide without any hinderance or influence whether they want to be represented, or to join a union of their choice.

The employers’ group added that on the other hand, minority unions cannot issue directives or initiate collective industrial action as they can only represent their members on an individual basis. Management can only discuss issues of a collective nature with the union that has recognition. This is the scope of signing a collective agreement with a majority union.

“Abandoning this principle will undermine the rights of a majority union and destabilise industrial relations, especially when the minority union also refuses to divulge the names of those who are following its directive”, the MEA added.

The Association stressed that any minority union should act responsibly and ethically, and not sacrifice the well-being of its members to further its agenda.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first