Denmark first country to suspend COVID vaccination programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark has become the first country in the world to pause its COVID vaccination rollout after health chiefs said the pandemic has been brought under control.

The Danish Health Authority said it had decided to “wind down” the rollout from 15 May because so many people have had the vaccine, new infections are falling and hospitalisation rates are stabilising.

The country, which lifted all COVID curbs in February after “flattening” the third wave, is believed to be the first to suspend the rollout, with health chiefs saying it is in a “good position”.

“Therefore we are winding down the mass vaccination programme,” Bolette Soborg, the authority’s infectious diseases director, said.

It will continue to recommend jabs to some vulnerable groups, and health officials plan to start the rollout again after the summer.

Around 81% of the country’s 5.8 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated with two doses and a further 62% have received a booster.

Photo – An 11-year-old child receives Covid-19 vaccination at Amager vaccination center, Denmark. EPA-EFE/OILAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON

