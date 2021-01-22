Denmark halts all flight from Dubai for five days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmark’s transport ministry said on Friday.

The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating.

Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.

Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

New daily infections of the novel coronavirus in the UAE reached a record 3,529 on Thursday, the health ministry said, the highest in the Gulf Arab region, where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.

The UAE does not give a breakdown of infections in each emirate.

Visitors have continued to flock to Dubai, an international travel hub that is gearing up to host an expected 25 million visitors for an Expo 2020 world fair from October, even as other countries imposed new lockdowns.

The UAE has lifted most coronavirus restrictions but mask-wearing in public and social distancing are still required.

Main Photo: A general view of Copenhagen Airport, Denmark.

