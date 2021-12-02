Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers, Passengers from Doha or Dubai must take mandatory COVID-19 test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country’s Serum Institute showed.

The Nordic country, which has already confirmed some cases of the new Omicron variant, reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.

The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak of a year ago, thanks to vaccines.

Denmark’s infectious disease authority said in a separate statement that it had registered an additional two cases of Omicron, bringing the total number to six. Five cases were connected to travels in South Africa and one in Qatar.

Airline passengers arriving to Denmark from Doha or Dubai must take a mandatory COVID-19 test, a move aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said.

“People who land from Dubai and Doha must have a test before they leave the airport,” Heunicke told a news briefing.

Photo – Pop-up covid-19 vaccination day in the supermarket Bilka in Ishoej, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Bech DENMARK OUT