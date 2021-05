Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) – Denmark’s health authority said on Monday that the country will no longer use Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shots as part of its vaccination programme.

The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca’s vaccine altogether citing similar concerns.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, additional reporting by Tim Barsoe; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

