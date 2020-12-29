Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 – TV2

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Denmark’s government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential shops closed and will be announced at a government news conference scheduled for 1800 GMT, TV2 reported.

Denmark has seen a drastic spike in new infections this month and on Tuesday reported 2,621 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The number of new hospitalisations rose by 28 on Tuesday to a record 900, close to the maximum capacity. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)

