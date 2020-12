Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flights from Britain to Denmark will be suspended for 48 hours starting Monday at 0900 GMT to limit the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the country’s transport minister said on Twitter early Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiraling infection numbers.

Main Photo: An official stands next to a hand hygiene station at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/CLAUS BECH

Like this: Like Loading...